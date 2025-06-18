Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon: US State Department describes Trump as transparent, clear leader

Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): US State Department on Tuesday (local time) reaffirmed the Trump administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program, emphasising that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

Addressing a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that President Donald Trump's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities is a policy consistent since taking office.

"Now with the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Trump is also clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon...The fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon is clear. As the white house reminds us, since taking office, President Trump has clearly stated that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon...," said Bruce.

Advertisement

President Trump has never wavered in his stance that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon -- a pledge he has made repeatedly, both in office and on the campaign trail, according to White House release.

Since taking office, President Trump has clearly stated no fewer than a dozen times that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. He made the same pledge no fewer than 40 times on the campaign trail and even earlier.

Advertisement

This stance is consistent with Trump's previous actions, including withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing sanctions on Iran.

She added that to ensure the safety and security of American citizens, the State Department has established a Middle East Task Force. This task force coordinates support for US citizens, diplomatic missions, and personnel in the region. Over 30 security alerts have been issued to countries in the region to keep US citizens informed and reminded US citizens to not travel to Israel, Iraq, or Iran.

"One of the highest priorities of the Trump administration is the safety and security of the American people. To that end, the Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US Diplomatic missions, personnel, and diplomatic engagements... To keep US citizens involved, we have issued more than 30 security alerts to countries in the region...," said Bruce.

Bruce described Trump as a transparent and clear leader who is committed to peace and making America great again.

"I'm certainly not going to characterise what President Trump says or tweets. He's one of the most transparent, one of the most clear individuals that we've known... He is the singular guiding hand about what will be occurring from this point forward...," she added.

Bruce echoed Trump's view on national sovereignty and peace efforts, saying every country has the right to define its own future, with the US offering help when needed. However, she declined to comment on whether the US desires regime change in Iran, leaving the administration's position on this matter unclear.

"Every country, as President Trump has stated, has the right to define its own future. He offers his help, and it's up to the country whether or not they will accept it...He could have chosen to have this be about anything other than peace and making America great again, but he is committed to that and is part of his overall commitment to the country. I would not speak about the nature of the other country's decision-making; that is up to them, but we are happy we have a President who is willing to help," added Bruce.

US President Donald Trump, who demanded an "unconditional surrender" by Iran, met Tuesday with his national security team, according to the White House.

Israel and Iran are trading strikes for a sixth day, with civilians in flashpoint areas facing waves of attacks. Israel's defense minister said the country plans on striking "very significant targets in Tehran." Early Wednesday local time, explosions from incoming Iranian missiles were reported over Tel Aviv. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)