Iran carries out 88th wave of operations against US, Israel

Tehran [Iran], April 1 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Tuesday (local time) carried out four operations against the US and Israeli targets in the early hours as a part of its 88th wave of Operation True Promise 4, Press TV reported.

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Iran said the naval forces launched a "heavy" offensive against its enemy positions, as reported by Press TV.

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Israel's container ship named Express Halfong, was struck by ballistic missiles in the middle waters of the Persian Gulf, according to the statement. In a second combined operation, a hideout of US Marines along the coast of the UAE, was targeted by explosive drones.

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Press TV further reported that Iran also destroyed a counter-drone system belonging to the US Fifth Fleet that had been deployed outside its base near Manama airport in Bahrain.

Additionally, two advanced early warning radars at the "Jaber al-Ahmad" US terrorist base in Kuwait were hit by drones.

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Iran emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is fully and firmly under the control of its forces. "The smallest movement of enemies will be met with missile and drone strikes," Press TV quoted the statement.

The 88th wave of Operation True Promise 4 is the latest in a series of near-daily Iranian retaliatory strikes against the US and Israel. The IRGC has defended these operations as legitimate self-defense under international law after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

This comes as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that President Trump is scheduled to deliver a televised address regarding the continuing hostilities with Iran on Thursday evening.

Confirming the timing of the broadcast via a social media post on X, Leavitt encouraged the public to "tune in" for the presidential update.

https://x.com/PressSec/status/2039127824947183967?s=20

This upcoming address comes as the military engagement involving US and Israeli forces against Iran enters its second month, according to a report by The Hill, amid new polling data indicating domestic disapproval of the ongoing hostilities. (ANI)

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