Iran claims strikes on US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait during ongoing operations

Tehran [Iran], July 16 (ANI): Iran on Thursday claimed to have carried out drone and missile strikes on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait, saying the strikes were conducted in retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian territory, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

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The current ongoing operations against US strikes are 'Operation Lightning' carried out by the Iranian Army and 'Operation Nasr 2' carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

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According to IRIB, the Iranian Army said that in the ninth phase of 'Operation Lightning,' it targeted "the communication systems and fuel tanks of the US terrorist army in Jordan with destructive drones."

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The statement said the strike targeted the fixed radar site, communication system and fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, which it called "one of the most important strategic and command centres for American aggressive forces in the West Asian region."

The army said the operation was launched "in response to the child-killing enemy's (US) aggression against areas of our country and the Bampour Iranshahr garrison, which led to the martyrdom of 7 army ground force officers and soldiers."

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Condemning the strikes on the Payvar and Vazhd staff sanatorium in Iranshahr, the army said, "The children of the nation in the army are the sacrifices of the people and defenders of Iran's security, and they will not shrink from the honourable task of defending the nation and Islamic homeland and avenging the blood of the dear martyrs."

Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in its Announcement No. 15, claimed responsibility for strikes on the US military's Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, in its eighth wave of Operation Nasr 2.

According to IRIB, the IRGC said, "Following last night's enemy aggression against parts of the country's southern coasts and cities, your brave and heroic sons in the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force, in the eighth wave of Operation Nasr 2, under the symbol of Mubarak or Zeinab Kubra (S), in a combined operation using their missile and drone power, targeted and destroyed the C-RAM early warning radar system at Ali al-Salem base, as well as the gathering place of the criminal soldiers of the US terrorist army."

The IRGC added that the strikes were conducted in response to the use of Kuwaiti land by the US for its military operation. The statement said, "Once again, we remind the honourable people of Kuwait that these crimes are being committed by America using your soil against Muslim Iran."

"We expect you, Muslim brothers and sisters, to cleanse your country of aggressors and, by fulfilling your Islamic duty, preserve your historical honour and dignity," it said.

The retaliation came in response to the completion of a new wave of military strikes against Iranian targets, targeting command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes concluded at 9 pm ET on July 15 (Wednesday). The operation employed precision-guided munitions against multiple targets, including in Bandar Abbas, an important port city of Iran.

"US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas," CENTCOM said. (ANI)

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