Iran claims to destroy three F-35 jets, damage 3 more in Jordan after US attack

Tehran [Iran], July 30 (ANI): Iran has claimed that it had destroyed three US F-35 fighter jets and heavily damaged three others at Jordan's Al-Azraq Air Base on Thursday in retaliation to American attacks on Qeshm Island.

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According to a statement by the state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several ballistic missiles at the deployment ramp and maintenance facilities housing US F-35 fighter aircraft at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

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The IRGC claimed the strike "completely destroyed three F-35 aircraft and caused heavy damage to three others," adding that several US officers and technical and maintenance personnel were also killed in the attack.

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According to the statement, the operation was carried out in response to a US airstrike on Qeshm Island on Wednesday night.

The IRGC alleged that American forces, operating from bases in Jordan, targeted two residential houses with bunker-busting bombs, killing three of a family, including a child, while injuring two other children.

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Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had carried out a large-scale wave of strikes against IRGC targets inside Iran.

In a statement, CENTCOM said its forces conducted strikes at approximately 10 pm ET on July 29 (Wednesday) in response to what it described as attempted Iranian ballistic missile attacks against US forces on Tuesday.

According to CENTCOM, dozens of IRGC military targets were struck, including command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defence sites, and maritime capabilities.

"The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighbouring Gulf countries," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The US military further stated that on July 28, Iranian forces launched multiple ballistic missiles in an attempted surprise attack on US personnel stationed in the Middle East, adding that all of the missiles were successfully intercepted.

CENTCOM also said that more than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East and are "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

Explosions were reported across southern Iran, including in Bandar Abbas and Kish Island, according to Iranian media.

Prior to claiming the strike on Al-Azraq Air Base, the IRGC had issued another statement warning that countries assisting the United States would face "a harsh response" unless they changed their policies.

The IRGC also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategic waterways for global energy trade, remained under the control of its Navy.

Iran further warned that the strait would not be reopened while what it described as US threats and interference in regional maritime movements continued. (ANI)

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