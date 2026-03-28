Iran committed to "resolute defence" of sovereignty amid conflict, FM Araghchi tells Russian FM

Tehran [Iran], March 28 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that Tehran remains firm in its commitment to defend its sovereignty against " unprovoked American-Israeli aggression", during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

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"The principled views of the Islamic Republic in affirmation of defence of Iran's national rights and interests are completely clear," Araghchi stated on Friday as quoted by Press TV.

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According to Press TV, Araghchi said the "aggression" has continued to target multiple locations, including civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, historical and cultural sites, and residential areas.

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Addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian foreign minister said the current insecurity in the vital shipping route was a direct consequence of actions by Washington and Tel Aviv. He added that Iran has restricted passage for vessels linked to its adversaries and their allies.

"Preventing the passage of vessels belonging to the aggressors and their allies is Iran's legal right as a coastal state," he said as quoted by Press TV.

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"The competent authorities of the Islamic Republic, fully aware of their responsibilities for ensuring the security and safety of navigation in this waterway, have taken the necessary measures to defend Iran's sovereignty and national security, and to prevent the aggressors from exploiting this waterway to carry out hostile actions against Iran," Araghchi added as quoted by Press TV.

He clarified, however, that vessels from other countries would continue to pass through the Strait in coordination with relevant authorities.

During the conversation, Lavrov reiterated Russia's condemnation of the aggression and emphasised the importance of adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter to ensure regional and international stability.

He also expressed Moscow's readiness to continue consultations aimed at reducing tensions and restoring security in the region, the Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump referred to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", later adding that he did not make any "accidents" while making these remarks.

Speaking at the event in the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit here, Trump said, "They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say 'he accidentally said it'. Now there are no accidents with me. Not too many."

In his address, Trump also claimed that Iran was under pressure and willing to negotiate, stating that Tehran had sent multiple shipments of oil as part of ongoing discussions.

"They're begging to make a deal," he said, adding that negotiations were currently underway.

The US President further suggested that opening the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical global oil transit chokepoint -- would be a key element in any potential agreement.

Trump has demanded that Iran fully reopen the crucial waterway within days, warning that failure to do so would lead to the US "obliterating" its power plants. (ANI)

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