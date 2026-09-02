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Home / World / Iran condemns US strikes on civilian sites; responds with "crushing defensive strikes" on military bases

Iran condemns US strikes on civilian sites; responds with "crushing defensive strikes" on military bases

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], September 2 (ANI): Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned recent US military strikes across several Iranian provinces, confirming that Iranian armed forces responded by launching "crushing defensive strikes" against American bases across the region.

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In an official statement released on Wednesday, Tehran accused Washington of violating its national sovereignty and targeting non-military infrastructure, including telecommunication towers and civilian sites in Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, and Kerman provinces.

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The ministry highlighted a devastating strike in Sirik County, Hormozgan Province, where a wedding celebration was hit.

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"In the attack by the American enemy on a wedding celebration in Kohastak, located in Sirik County, Hormozgan Province, more than 70 fellow countrymen were martyred and injured, most of whom were women and children," the statement declared.

Describing the attacks as war crimes and a gross violation of international law, the ministry affirmed that Tehran exercised its inherent right to self-defence under international law by targeting the staging grounds of the US assault.

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"In response to the US military aggression, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, pursuant to the inherent right of legitimate self-defence, targeted US military bases, which were the origin, support, and staging points of the military aggression against Iran, with crushing defensive strikes," the ministry stated.

Iran further urged neighbouring countries in the region to prevent the US military from utilising their airspace and facilities for operations against Iranian territory.

Closing with a direct appeal to the international community, Tehran criticised the United Nations for failing to prevent foreign military intervention.

"The silence and inaction of UN organs in the face of continuous violations of fundamental principles and rules of the Charter--especially Article 2, Paragraph 4--by a permanent member of the Security Council will further lead to the discredit of the organisation's standing and threaten growing international peace and security," the foreign ministry warned.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned on Wednesday that Tehran would adopt a "new strategy" in its ongoing conflict with the United States following the latest escalation between the two sides.

Writing on X, Rezaei stated, "You will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations."

The warning followed a fresh wave of Iranian attacks against US positions across the Middle East, marking the heaviest exchange between the two nations in weeks.

According to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, forces targeted US bases located in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. These strikes came in the wake of US military operations against Iranian targets that Tehran stated killed 18 people.

This renewed surge in hostilities has further complicated diplomatic initiatives to resolve the six-month-old conflict, with Iran maintaining pressure across the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz while the United States pursues a counter-blockade targeting Iranian ports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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