Iran conducts drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan after 13th straight night of US attacks

Tehran [Iran], July 24 (ANI): The Iranian Army on Friday carried out a fresh wave of drone strikes targeting US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan under its ongoing "Operation Lightning", following the 13th consecutive night of US attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

According to statements from the Iranian Army carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the strikes were conducted during the 24th and 25th phases of the operation and targeted multiple US military facilities in the three countries.

Advertisement

The 25th phase of the operation targeted what it described as "equipment warehouses" at Al-Adiri camp, the "location of American military personnel" in the Doha barracks, and the "location of enemy forces" at Arifjan camp in Kuwait using Arash attack drones.

Advertisement

In a separate statement on the 24th phase of the operation, the Iranian Army claimed it had struck US military facilities at Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, including fuel tanks, equipment warehouses and accommodation areas, with Arash drones.

Iran also claimed it targeted the Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan, saying aircraft hangars, aircraft maintenance facilities and accommodation used by US personnel were among the intended targets.

Advertisement

The Iranian Army said it would continue its drone and missile operations, asserting that any further military action by the United States would be met with additional retaliatory strikes.

Iran further warned that any attempt to open what it called "a new front" against the country would constitute a strategic mistake and would have consequences for regional security and the interests of countries aligned with the United States.

This comes after the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (local time) said that its forces "successfully completed" another round of strikes against Iran targeting its military assets, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations, while injuring at least two people in the Bandar Abbas region of the Islamic Republic.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, the US forces completed the latest round of strikes at 9 pm ET on July 23, targeting Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities.

CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at further diminishing threats posed by Iran to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the statement read.

CENTCOM further noted that the international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks attributed to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with commercial shipping continuing under US military support.

"The international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with U.S. military support," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)