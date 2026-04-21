Iran demands "immediate release" of Touska vessel and crew after "US assault" in regional waters

Tehran [Iran], April 21 (ANI): The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded the urgent release of a commercial ship and its personnel following a maritime incident involving US forces. According to a report by the Iranian state media Tasnim news agency, the official reaction follows the boarding and seizure of the Iranian-flagged container ship, Touska, on Sunday.

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Tehran has formally denounced the American operation, describing the intervention as a severe escalation in regional waters. The Ministry released a formal statement condemning the "U.S. assault on an Iranian commercial vessel", detailing grievances regarding the seizure of the ship and the reported hostage-taking of its crew and their families.

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The statement further called for the unconditional return of all individuals detained during the mission. "The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasises the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian vessel and its sailors, crew, and their families," the ministry declared.

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As reported by Tasnim news agency, the Iranian government has warned that such actions by Washington threaten to destabilise the Middle East. Placing the blame for any resulting tensions on the US administration, the ministry noted that "the full responsibility for the further complication of the situation in the region lies with the United States".

These diplomatic demands follow the release of footage by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday, which documented the maritime operation.

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The video, shared by CENTCOM on X, captures the tactical sequence as Marines departed the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, via helicopter to intercept the container ship within the Gulf of Oman.

As the operation progressed, the footage showed personnel fast-roping or rappelling from the aircraft to gain access to the deck of the vessel. This maritime boarding comes amid heightened focus on security and the monitoring of commercial shipping lanes in the region.

Iran's Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters has since confirmed the action, describing it as an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

In a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, Tehran accused the US of "violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy" by firing upon the ship.

The Iranian military further claimed that US forces had been "disabling its navigation system by deploying several of its terrorist marines on the deck", while confirming that the vessel had been seized.

Following the seizure, the Iranian military issued a stern warning of a looming retaliation.

"We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," the statement added, further escalating the friction between the two nations.

According to a CENTCOM statement on X, the interception occurred because the vessel was allegedly violating a US naval blockade while attempting to sail towards an Iranian port on April 19.

The command noted that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance tracked the M/V Touska as it transited at 17 knots towards Bandar Abbas.

The command asserted that American forces issued multiple warnings, but the ship failed to comply over a six-hour period.

Consequently, the Spruance was directed to disable the vessel's propulsion by firing "several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 gun into Touska's engine room", after which US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the "non-compliant vessel".

While the US command maintained the action was "deliberate, professional, and proportional", US President Donald Trump also took to Truth Social to confirm that American forces had taken "full custody" of the vessel.

He noted that the Touska "tried to get past our naval blockade, and it did not go well for them", adding that officials are now "seeing what's on board".

This maritime confrontation has intensified existing West Asia tensions, particularly as Iran's official IRNA news agency simultaneously rejected reports of planned peace negotiations in Islamabad, dismissing them as a "media game".

The incident occurs at a critical juncture, as the two-week ceasefire window between the two sides is scheduled to conclude on April 22. (ANI)

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