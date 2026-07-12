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Home / World / Iran denies passage through Strait of Hormuz even as US claims freedom of navigation

Iran denies passage through Strait of Hormuz even as US claims freedom of navigation

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 12 (ANI): Iran doubled down on the US while insisting that the passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains closed after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the "traffic is flowing", dismissing Tehran's authority over the critical chokehold.

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The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), an official Iranian maritime body established to regulate and control transit through the Strait of Hormuz, stated in a post on X that the passage has been closed due to "recent illegal movements" of the US military and will be permitted only through a "transit permit" issued by PGSA.

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It added that the requests regarding the transit will be reviewed "as soon as stability and calm are restored" in the region.

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"We hereby inform all esteemed applicants. Due to the recent illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible. As soon as stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule, and the necessary permits will be issued," PGSA stated.

"The only way to obtain a transit permit is through the website http://PGSA.ir. To receive the latest news and updates, follow our account on the social network X. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," it added.

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The clarification comes shortly after the US Central Command claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is "open to all vessels".

The CENTCOM, in a post on X, stated that US forces are "positioned and prepared" to ensure the "freedom of navigation." It ridiculed the Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, stating "Iran does not control the strait."

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing," the post read.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice," stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported.

According to an IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the decision was taken "in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers".

"The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait," the statement said, as quoted by Press TV.

The IRGC Navy also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway's closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response.

"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement added.

The IRGC further said that responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation would rest with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran, Press TV reported.

These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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