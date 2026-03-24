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Home / World / Iran denies talks, says US spreading ‘fake news’ to manipulate oil markets

Iran denies talks, says US spreading ‘fake news’ to manipulate oil markets

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Tehran, Updated At : 12:46 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Debris of a house destroyed by an Israeli strike in Baalbek, Lebanon. Reuters
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Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday denied holding any talks with the US during the past 24 days, shortly after President Donald Trump said the two sides had found “major points of agreement” in the past few days.

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In recent days, friendly countries sent messages indicating that the US had requested talks to end the war, but Iran had not responded, state news agency IRNA quoted the ministry spokesperson as saying.

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Iran’s Parliament Speaker also denied that there had been any negotiations with the United States.

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Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said, “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

His post on Monday came after US President Donald Trump said Iran was eager to make a deal and that US envoys were talking to a “respected” Iranian leader.

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Meanwhile, a civilian was killed and four others sustained moderate injuries following an Israeli air strike on the al Shahabiya district of Tyre in southern Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). The strike caused “significant damage to a residential area,” marking another escalation in the ongoing conflict.

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