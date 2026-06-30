Iran denies upcoming talks with US, to send expert delegation to Doha for MoU implementation

Tehran [Iran], June 30 (ANI): Iran has explicitly denied reports of any upcoming bilateral talks with the United States, and affirmed that no negotiations are scheduled between the two nations at any level in the coming days, adding that an Iranian delegation will visit Doha to follow up on the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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According to Tasnim news agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that Tehran is strictly prioritising the technical implementation of the existing MoU rather than initiating new political dialogue.

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As part of this operational focus, Baghaei announced that an expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will be dispatched to Doha, Qatar, this week, according to the agency.

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Affirming that the US has already issued the necessary permits required under Article 10 to facilitate Iranian oil sales, Baghaei stated that Iran is pursuing the practical implementation of those permits with a primary focus on Article 11, which governs the unfreezing of Iran's financial assets, it added.

Baghaei further dismissed speculation regarding overlapping diplomatic itineraries in the region, stating that any concurrent visits by US representatives to Qatar are entirely "unrelated" to the Iranian delegation's assignment, Tasnim news agency reported.

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When questioned about the potential activation of talks on the final agreement, Baghaei underscored that the process has not yet been initiated, according to Tasnim news agency.

"We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for a final agreement," Baghaei stated.

He emphasised that under Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, entering into formal negotiations for a final, comprehensive agreement is strictly contingent upon the successful initiation and sustained implementation of several foundational clauses, specifically Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11.

His remarks come as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is en route to Doha, Qatar, according to CNN, after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) that high-stakes diplomatic talks with Iran will take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Citing two US officials, CNN reported that Witkoff is currently travelling to the Qatari capital. The news report, though, said that it was not immediately clear whether Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were travelling together to Doha.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would honour its commitments if the United States reciprocates, while warning that Tehran would respond firmly to threats.

In a post on X on Monday, Pezeshkian said, "Mutual understanding is a two-way street. If the American party adheres to the agreement, we will also fulfil our commitments."

Without naming President Trump, Pezeshkian said, "Our approach towards unreasonable grumbles and baseless threats relies on rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and decisive and unhesitant defence when it comes to action."

The diplomatic push follows a recent military escalation involving an exchange of fire between the two nations over highly sensitive maritime incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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