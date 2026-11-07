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Home / World / Iran distributes iodine tablets amid fears of possible US strikes on nuclear sites: Report

Iran distributes iodine tablets amid fears of possible US strikes on nuclear sites: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], November 7 (ANI): Iran has begun handing out iodine tablets to populations living in the vicinity of its nuclear facilities, as the country braces for the possibility of potential strikes by the United States,  The Times of London reports, citing an Iranian Health Ministry official, as per Al Jazeera.

"Yes, we are distributing iodine," the official was quoted as saying. "Trump can no longer be trusted. He may go through with this crime, " as per Al Jazeera.

According to the official, the Iranian administration has consistently distributed the preventive medication within a radius of 2 to 3 kilometres around its nuclear installations during times of heightened military conflict.

Iodine tablets are deployed as a defensive countermeasure to protect the human thyroid gland from radiation.

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Furthermore, Al Jazeera reported that an Iranian political journalist disclosed that state officials were informed during a recent briefing that a potential US strike on Iran's heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site is being given serious consideration.

This comes after US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, with senior officials confirming the developments to Fox News.

According to the officials cited by Fox News, crucial meetings at the White House took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

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Furthermore, Fox News reported that November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in minimal or no moonlight, an environmental condition considered highly advantageous for military operations.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump informed journalists in the Oval Office that Washington would soon “make a decision” regarding the resumption of the war.

Elaborating on the potential objectives, he questioned whether Washington should proceed with further strikes to guarantee that Iran's nuclear programme is permanently dismantled and that “it will never happen again”.

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Reflecting on the gravity of the potential escalation, he remarked, “I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough.”

Meanwhile, according to fresh reports citing a US official, the United States Central Command is actively finalising preparations for a potential resumption of major operations in Iran, though formal directives from Washington remain pending.

Additionally, during a phone call on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi told Trump that Iraqi soil must under no circumstances be used to launch strikes against neighbouring nations.

Emphasising this diplomatic position, the Prime Minister's Office released a formal statement on X declaring, "Mr. Prime Minister affirmed Iraq's position calling for respect for the sovereignty of states, non-use of its territories as a launchpad for aggression against neighbouring countries." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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