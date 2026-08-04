Tehran [Iran], August 4 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted on Monday that Tehran is not interested in stoking regional conflict, while making it clear that the nation will uncompromisingly safeguard its sovereignty.

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According to Press TV, Pezeshkian said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tensions or instability in the region. However, it will act with its full capabilities to defend the country's security, national interests, and territorial integrity."

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His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming that Washington paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iran to pursue diplomacy instead.

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Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, Trump asserted that the United States was prepared to launch a major military operation against Iran before diplomatic outreach prompted a pause.

"This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said while discussing ongoing talks with Tehran.

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Claiming that negotiations were underway at Iran's request, Trump said, "We are talking right now, we're talking and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called... they all wanted to give this a last chance."

The US President alleged that Iran had previously denied engaging in discussions despite holding extensive meetings with American officials.

Trump also said discussions were underway to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in negotiations with Iran, saying that the first phase of the new set of talks will focus on opening the key shipping route.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday said that his country is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly dismissing assertions of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

Fars news agency reported that Baghaei emphasised that Iran's current diplomatic engagement remains strictly bilateral with neighbouring Oman, centred on establishing a temporary safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei made clear that the ongoing discussions in Oman are confined strictly to maritime traffic management. While an understanding with Muscat regarding a new temporary shipping lane serves as a technical prerequisite for safe navigation, he stressed that such an agreement is a necessary condition but not sufficient on its own to fully reopen the vital chokepoint.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday carried out an attack on a US military base in Kuwait.

Citing a source familiar with the details, The Jerusalem Post reported that the attack was carried out using at least three drones.

Heavy blasts were also heard in Iraq's Basra province, which lies adjacent to both Kuwait and Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing reports from Iranian and local Arab media. (ANI)

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