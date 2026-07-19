DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Iran envoy slams Trump for 'destroying two important diplomatic achievements', cites JCPOA, 14-point MoU

Iran envoy slams Trump for 'destroying two important diplomatic achievements', cites JCPOA, 14-point MoU

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:08 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Sunday accused US President Donald Trump of undermining two major diplomatic agreements between the US and Iran, alleging that Washington had dismantled both the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the recently signed 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, Moghadam said Trump had "destroyed two important achievements in the history of contemporary diplomacy" despite continuing to speak about peace.

Advertisement

"Mr. Trump has already destroyed two important achievements in the history of contemporary diplomacy and continues to talk about peace. He destroyed the JCPOA agreement just 473 days after entering office in 2018. And now, by arbitrary interpretation and out of ill will, he has already destroyed the Islamabad MOU in less than 20 days after signing," the Iranian envoy said.

Advertisement

In July 2015, the JCPOA was negotiated and finalised, which imposes strict, verifiable restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. However, in 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal under the first Trump administration.

Referring to the recently concluded 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, Moghadam alleged that the United States demonstrated a lack of commitment to the agreement by violating its provisions shortly after it came into effect.

Advertisement

"The fact that the US side did not even hold off for 60 days to violate the MOU obviously indicates that, basically and principally, the US side lacked serious determination, will and intention for any deal to succeed, which in turn indicates it didn't care any for peace and stability, proven to be mere rhetoric," he wrote.

The ambassador further alleged that Washington's objective was not to secure peace through negotiations but to pursue instability regardless of whether an agreement existed.

"Point: there's no intention for peace or so-called DEAL; basic intention is to destabilise without deal, within deal or via deal," Moghadam added.

The remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, which renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts