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Home / World / Iran executes man convicted for attacking security forces: Report

Iran executes man convicted for attacking security forces: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 04:35 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], April 26 (ANI): Iran has executed a man who was convicted of being a member of Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni armed group, Iranian state media Press TV reported on Sunday, citing the country's judiciary.

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Iran's judiciary said that he was convicted for carrying out acts of terror in the country's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and has been executed as per the report.

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As per Press TV, the convict was identified as Amer Ramesh, whose death sentence was carried out early Sunday morning after his conviction was confirmed by Iran's Supreme Court and all legal procedures were completed.

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It mentioned that man was captured during a counterterrorism operation in Pir Sohrab rural district of Chabahar County in the province.

The Provincial Revolution Court initially convicted him of planting bombs, launching surprise attacks on Iranian law enforcement forces, and membership in the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, as well as a criminal anti-Iran outfit led by fugitive militant Abdul-Ghaffar Naqshbandi, and sentenced him to death.

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The Iranian state broadcaster said that based on existing documents, evidence, and his explicit confessions, Iran's top tribunal upheld the ruling against Amer Ramesh.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years, Press TV further noted.

Earlier on October 26, 2024, ten members of Iran's law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County in the province. Press TV reported that Jaish al-Adl had claimed responsibility for the assault, which was one of the deadliest in the province in recent years.

According to the Al Jazeera report citing Tasnim news, it was mentioned that Amer Ramesh was charged with armed rebellion, including being involved in bombings and ambushes targeting military personnel.

Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni Muslim armed group active in Iran's poorest region, Sistan-Baluchestan, Al Jazeera mentioned. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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