"Iran felt they were let down by American negotiators": Former diplomat Veena Sikri on failed Islamabad talks

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): In the wake of the collapsed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has highlighted the complex nature of the breakdown and the historical mistrust underlying the negotiations.

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Speaking to ANI, Sikri noted the departure of the American delegation, stating, "Yes, the talks have failed, and Vice President JD Vance has returned to the USA."

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She suggested that the collapse must be analysed through several lenses, remarking, "I think one has to see the failure from two or three points of view."

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Reflecting on previous mediation attempts, Sikri pointed out that a potential resolution had been within reach prior to the recent hostilities.

"When Israel and the USA attacked Iran, just before that, there were talks between Iran and the USA. They were mediated by the foreign minister of Oman," she said, adding that while the Omani mediator had spoken of a breakthrough where "Iran had agreed to give up its nuclear program," at that time "nobody listened to him, and the war began."

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Sikri contextualised the current impasse by referencing the 2015 nuclear deal, observing that these discussions occurred after President Donald Trump abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"These talks were actually taking place after it was President Trump himself who broke the JCPOA... the original agreement, which the P5 plus Germany had done with Iran in 2015 on Iran's nuclear program," she stated.

The former diplomat suggested that 40 days of conflict have hardened Tehran's position.

"Iran did not agree to what was being negotiated. They felt they were let down by the American negotiators," Sikri observed.

She also attributed the deadlock to administrative discrepancies, noting that confusion arose because "you had the same draft or a slightly different draft given by Pakistan, one to the USA, which did not include Lebanon in the ceasefire countries, and the other to Iran, which included Lebanon in the ceasefire countries."

Looking at the immediate consequences, Sikri highlighted Iran's move to exert influence over critical maritime routes.

"But now Iran has full control, and they're talking about putting a $1/barrel charge on all ships that go through," she said while expressing hope that both nations will "in some format, continue the negotiations."

Following the departure of US Vice President JD Vance from Islamabad, Iran's Head of Centre for Public Diplomacy and spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the success of negotiating efforts remains contingent on the acceptance of Iran's "legitimate rights and interests."

Baqaei asserted that Iran's heavy losses have made its resolve stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, reported that Iran has offered "reasonable proposals," suggesting the responsibility for a breakthrough now rests with the United States, as "the ball is now in the US court." (ANI)

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