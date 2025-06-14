DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Iran fires approx 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in two barrages: Sources

Iran fires approx 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in two barrages: Sources

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 14 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Saturday that so far, Iran has fired some 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in two barrages, The Times of Israel stated.

Advertisement

There have been reports of nine impact sites, with some 15 people wounded, mostly in good condition, according to medics, as per the Times of Israel.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz says Iran has "crossed red lines after it dared to fire missiles at civilian population concentrations in Israel."

Advertisement

"We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions," he added.

The US is assisting Israel in intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles that have been launched at the country this evening, as per The Times of Israel. A US official confirmed the American assistance, noting that there are several hundred thousand Americans who live in Israel and that their government is working to protect them.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the IDF stated, "All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts