Tehran [Iran], March 21 [ANI]: Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago as US President Donald Trump said Washington is "very close" to winding down its military operations against Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

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As per WSJ, one missile failed during flight, while a US warship launched an SM-3 interceptor at the second missile. However, it remains unclear whether the interception was successful. The report did not specify when the missiles were fired.

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The SM-3 interceptor is used by the US Navy to destroy short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. It relies on sheer force rather than an explosive warhead. Its "kill vehicle" hits targets with the force of a 10-ton truck travelling at 600 miles per hour. This method, known as "hit-to-kill", has been likened to intercepting a bullet with another bullet, according to Raytheon.

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The attempted strike is significant as Diego Garcia is located about 4,000 kilometres from Iran. This suggests that Iran's missile range may be far greater than what it has publicly stated. According to the report, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said last month that the country had limited its missile range to 2,000 kilometres.

The base at Diego Garcia is a key strategic facility jointly operated by the United States and the United Kingdom.

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Amid the ongoing conflict, Trump said Washington is not seeking a ceasefire. Speaking outside the White House, he said, "We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side... we're not looking to do that."

He also indicated that US military operations could soon be scaled down. In a post, Trump claimed , "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran."

Listing US objectives, he added, "(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran's Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability... (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies..."

The Pentagon has deployed three additional warships and thousands of Marines to the region.

Iran, meanwhile, has issued fresh warnings of expanding its retaliation beyond the Middle East. According to an Al Jazeera report, its senior military spokesperson, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations" worldwide would not be safe for Iran's enemies. The threat has raised concerns about possible asymmetric attacks outside the region.

Iran has also stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf countries. Reports said two waves of Iranian drones struck Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery early Friday, triggering a fire. The refinery is one of the largest in the region, with a capacity of around 730,000 barrels per day.

At the same time, Iran has warned the United Arab Emirates of possible retaliation. In a statement, Tehran said it would target Ras al-Khaimah if Iranian Gulf islands were attacked again from UAE territory. "We warn the United Arab Emirates, in case of repeated encroachment from the source of that country to the Iranian islands ... in the Persian Gulf, the powerful Iranian armed forces will put Ras al-Khaimah ... under their crushing blows," the spokesperson said, according to Al Jazeera.

On the diplomatic front, Araghchi criticised the United Kingdom for allowing US forces to use its bases for strikes. He said, "The vast majority of the British people do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran." He added, "Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran."

Iran has maintained that it is acting in self-defence, with Araghchi stating, "Iran will exercise its right to self-defense."

Separately, Iran has indicated it may allow Japanese-linked vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, suggesting limited flexibility amid tensions.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that joint US-Israeli strikes had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities. He said, "We are winning and Iran is being decimated. Iran's missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed."

He added, "What we are destroying now are the factories that produce the components that make these missiles. We are wiping out their entire industrial base that we didn't before."

Separately, US defence major RTX Corporation said earlier this year that its subsidiary Raytheon had signed multiple long-term agreements with the US Department of War to expand production of key munitions, including the SM-3 interceptor. The company said it plans to scale up production of Tomahawk, AMRAAM, SM-3 and SM-6 systems, with output expected to grow two to four times current levels. (ANI)

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