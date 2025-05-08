Iran FM Araghchi arrives in Delhi to strengthen ties at India-Iran Joint Commission Meet on 75th anniversary of Friendship Treaty

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): In a key diplomatic development aimed at bolstering strategic ties, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.

The high-level dialogue comes as both nations mark the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty."

Warm welcome to FM @araghchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the 🇮🇳-🇮🇷 Friendship Treaty. pic.twitter.com/C5Fh0FZMlr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 8, 2025

Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting with India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Further, the Ministry noted that it is Araghchi's first visit to India since assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024.

The Joint Commission Meeting, being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, will review issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations, as per the release.

During his visit, Araghchi will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on May 8. Later in the day, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of Iran in India said that the Iranian Foreign Minister would visit India after a stop in Islamabad, where he would hold talks with Pakistani officials.

On April 25, the Iranian Foreign Minister had given a call for peace to prevail in the neighbourhood in a post on X.

His call for peace came in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which targeted tourists, killing 26 people. (ANI)

