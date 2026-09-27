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Home / World / Iran FM Araghchi says Tehran awaiting formal response to Hormuz proposal

Iran FM Araghchi says Tehran awaiting formal response to Hormuz proposal

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ANI
Updated At : 04:27 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], September 27 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had taken note of US President Donald Trump’s reaction to its seven-day roadmap proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war, but was yet to receive an official response through a mediator, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that President Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire.

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Araghchi said Iran was awaiting a formal US position from mediators before taking a final decision, adding that any move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would depend on Tehran’s conditions being fulfilled, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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“Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met,” he was quoted as saying.

“Only a negotiated solution can get them (the US) out of this deadlock; that is our position,” as cited by Al Jazeera.

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Trump has reiterated his rejection of a proposed regional arrangement concerning a vital maritime trade route, dismissing terms regarding the critical shipping lane.

As reported by the Iranian state-affiliated Student News Network (SNN), Trump forcefully stated, “I reject this agreement.”

“They want an agreement to be made under which the Strait of Hormuz is immediately opened, because they are severely failing,” he added.

According to the report, which quoted US officials, the US President has told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterms. This follows his open threat of annihilating Iran made during his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this week.

On Thursday, Araghchi had said that Iran had offered a seven-day plan to end the conflict in West Asia. The plan would also seek to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and then begin comprehensive talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Araghchi told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly that the proposal was similar to the MoU reached between the US and Iran in June this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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