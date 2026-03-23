Tehran [Iran], March 23 (ANI): Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim that discussions are currently underway between Washington and Tehran after the US President announced a pause to military strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic for five days, as reported by Mehr News Agency.

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According to a statement quoted by the Mehr News Agency, the Iranian MFA stated that the remarks made by the US President were an attempt to buy time for further US military operations and influence energy markets amid soaring prices due to the conflict.

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"The US President's statements are within the framework of efforts to reduce energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans," the ministry stated, as quoted by Mehr News Agency.

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"There are initiatives by regional countries to de-escalate tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: We are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington," it added.

Fars News quoted an Iranian security as saying, "There's no direct or indirect contact with the US."

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The official claimed that the American President retreated from his threats over striking Iran's energy infrastructures after Tehran's stern warning to retaliate.

The remarks came after Trump, earlier today, announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region.

He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive". Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" it added.

The announcement came as the war between Israel, the US, and Iran had entered its fourth week.

The move marks a shift from Trump's earlier stance, in which he had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to reopen the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe consequences if the demand was not met.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran does not "fully open" the Strait within 48 hours, the United States would target and "obliterate" Iranian power plants.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" the post read.

Following this, Iran on Sunday issued a stringent warning to the United States, threatening to target critical energy infrastructure across the region in an "irreversible manner".

In a post on X, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that any attack on Iranian power plants or infrastructure would prompt retaliatory strikes on regional energy facilities.

"Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner, and the price of oil will remain high for a long time," Ghalibaf stated in his post.

The development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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