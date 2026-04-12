'Iran giving clear message- its dignity, sovereignty has to be respected': Foreign Expert Waiel Awwad on US-Iran stalemate

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): In light of the gridlock over the ceasefire talks, Foreign Affairs Expert Waiel Awwad said that Iran has given a message to the United States that its dignity and sovereignty has to be respected for the two parties to come to a conclusion. He noted that the American attitude of 'take it or leave it', does not work in international politics and in light of the recent developments, Iran is talking from a position of strength.

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In an interview to ANI on Sunday, he said, "I think these are the guarantees that Iran wanted to have to reach with the United States before reaching any kind of a deal, because they lost trust in the Americans who have attacked them twice despite the fact that there was a talk on and there was a breakthrough during those days."

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Awwad added that the American dictation these days remains 'either take it or leave it'-- which does not work in international politics, especially when a country like Iran feels that they have won this round and are talking from a point of strength and not that of defeat.

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He noted that while Trump continues to tell the world that the US is winning, irrespective of the outcome of the talks, Iran is giving them a clear message that its dignity and sovereignty has to be respected.

"I believe that Iran is giving them clear message that if you want to reach an agreement, you have to respect the Iranian dignity and sovereignty and you should stop attacking them with Israel."

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He also noted that there is less of convergence between Washington and Iran with three key issues remaining on the table.

"I think it's for the USA because it didn't say it's a failure. That is the most important part. It said it has not reached an agreement because the United States put on the table their own terms and conditions for acceptance by the Iranian, where the Iranians also put on the table their counterpart, and they have also given the Americans opportunities to look into their 10 points of demand. So I think there was less of convergence between the two sides though the Iranian saying there are three major issues still remain, and I believe these are the nuclear issue, the Strait of Hormuz and the decision to not attack Iran."

His remarks come as JD Vance departed from Islamabad after hitting a stalemate in talks with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Head of Center for Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, on Sunday, said that Iran's negotiators are employing all their capabilities, adding that the success of the efforts depends on the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.

Baqaei said that Iran's heavy losses have made its resolve stronger than ever and that it uses all its tools to secure its national interests.

As the situation develops, Tasnim News Agency said on Sunday, citing an informed source that Iran has offered reasonable proposals in the negotiations held in Islamabad, adding that the ball is now in the US court. (ANI)

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