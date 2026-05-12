"Iran has many surprises, capacities that we use whenever needed": Iranian official says armed forces prepared for every scenario

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei said that the country's armed forces stand prepared to deal with every scenario and said that Tehran, for the time being, is focused on ending the war.

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Speaking to India Today on the plan of action over the peace proposal, Esmaeil Baghaei said that while the immediate goal is to end the war, he reminded that the aggression was started by the United States.

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He said, "For the time being, we were going to focus on ending the war. By ending the war, we meant agreeing mutually to stop violating each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And by the way, everyone knows that we didn't start attacking the United States. They are far from our region. But as a matter of principle, we were ready to agree on a sort of MOU to put these principles -- based on international law and the UN Charter -- into writing. No one can challenge the accuracy and importance of such principles."

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"Within the next 30 days, of course, extendable, we were supposed to talk about the details of any such agreement. So basically that was the concept, and we have to see what the next step will be", he added.

When asked about reports on IRGC announcing dolphin submarines that will be sent out, against the claims by Trump that the Iranian military has been decimated, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that Washington needs to reconsider its sources of information.

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He said, "They can say whatever they want. Basically, they have created this quagmire, this catastrophic situation, because of their miscalculations about Iran, the Iranian nation, and Iran's capabilities. That's their problem."

"They need to reconsider their sources of information... When it comes to our military might and military capacities, I'm not going to go into details, but I can assure everyone that Iran has many surprises. Iran has many capacities that we use whenever needed."

On being asked if Iran is prepared for a ground invasion should America plan one, Baghaei said that the forces stand ready for every situation.

"I can assure you that our armed forces are prepared for every scenario. I'm sure that anyone who dares to put their foot on Iranian territory would badly regret it", he said. (ANI)

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