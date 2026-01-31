"Iran has never sought nuclear weapons," FM Araghchi says

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Araghchi said that Iran is protecting peace and stability in the region.

In a post on X, he said, "Always pleased to engage with President Erdogan and FM Fidan on Iran-Turkiye bilateral relations and regional issues of common concern. In our conversations, I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that meets the legitimate interests of our people; this includes ensuring 'No Nuclear Weapons' and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions. Along with other brotherly neighbors, Turkiye has extended its good offices in pursuit of peace and stability in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran is grateful for such efforts and welcomes them. Iran always stands ready to engage with regional states to protect peace and stability in our region and shield it from unlawful aggression," he said.

Always pleased to engage with President Erdoğan and FM Fidan on Iran-Turkiye bilateral relations and regional issues of common concern. In our conversations, I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that… pic.twitter.com/YLEHYpUkgm — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) January 31, 2026

Araghchi said that Iran is ready for "fair and equitable" talks with the United States amid soaring tensions, as US President Donald Trump refused to rule out taking military action against Tehran, Al Jazeera reported.

On a visit to Turkiye on Friday, Araghchi told reporters that, "Iran has no problem with negotiations, but negotiations cannot take place under the shadow of threats".

"I should also state unequivocally that Iran's defensive and missile capabilities - and Iran's missiles - will never be the subject of any negotiations," Araghchi said during a news conference alongside his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

"The security of the Iranian people is no one else's business, and we will preserve and expand our defensive capabilities to whatever extent is necessary to defend the country," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

Tensions have been rising for weeks between Tehran and Washington amid Trump's repeated threats to attack Iran over a recent crackdown on anti-government protests and his push to obliterate the Iranian nuclear programme. (ANI)

