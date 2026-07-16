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Home / World / Iran has no plans for negotiations, remains focused on defense: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran has no plans for negotiations, remains focused on defense: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 16 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday stated that the Islamic Republic has no plans to resume negotiations with the United States amid escalation of military confrontation between the two sides in West Asia, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

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Baghaei asserted that Tehran is currently focused on defending itself against ongoing US military actions, noting that it no longer considers itself bound by the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Washington aimed at ending the hostilities in the region.

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According to Press TV, Baghaei said Iran would not return to the negotiating table while, according to Tehran, the United States continues to violate its commitments under the June 17 MoU.

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"We currently have no plans for negotiations and are focused on defence," Baghaei said in response to US claims that its ongoing military operations against Iran would compel Tehran to resume talks.

The spokesperson said Iran believes the United States failed to uphold its obligations under the agreement from the outset, prompting Tehran to reconsider its own commitments.

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"An MoU is a set of mutual commitments, and in the event of a breach by the other party, we too will refrain from fulfilling our obligations; this is a principle, and this same path will be followed henceforth," he said, as quoted by Press TV.

Baghaei further alleged that Washington had not acted in good faith in implementing the agreement.

"The other party has engaged in bad faith and breach of promise (beginning) from the very first article (of the MoU)," he added.

He also said there was broad domestic support within Iran for resisting what he described as US pressure and warned that the country's armed forces would respond to any military action.

"Our armed forces will respond with full force to any aggressor. If they strike, they will be struck back," Baghaei said.

His remarks came amid continuing US military strikes on coastal areas in southern Iran. Washington has said the operations are aimed at degrading Iranian military capabilities that it alleges could be used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has rejected those allegations, maintaining that responsibility for managing transit through the Strait of Hormuz has been delegated to Tehran under Article 5 of the 14-point MoU agreed between the two countries.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent days following US military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure and maritime assets, with Iran also conducting retaliatory strikes on US bases in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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