"Iran is engaged in a full-scale war": Pezeshkian says country must accept consequences

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said that IrTehran is engaged in a "full-scale war" with the United States, asserting that the conflict extends beyond military strikes and warning that the country must accept the consequences of its resistance while continuing to defend its national interests.

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Addressing a meeting of Iran's Supreme Judicial Council, Pezeshkian said, "The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war. Today's war is not simply a war of missiles; the enemy has come to the conclusion that it cannot force the Iranian nation to surrender through military attacks."

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According to Iran's ISNA news agency, the President said the economy and people's livelihoods had become the principal arena of confrontation with the country's "enemies".

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Honouring those killed in "recent imposed war", Pezeshkian said their deaths placed a responsibility on the country's leadership to continue pursuing "the dignity, independence, and progress of Islamic Iran."

Referring to Iran's domestic and external challenges, he said, "The enemies of this nation are trying with all their might to block our paths of progress and movement through various channels and prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from continuing its path with dignity, authority, and pride. They do not want an independent, powerful, and successful country to be formed in this region."

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"Therefore, we must confront the enemy's conspiracies and simultaneously resolve our internal problems. Managing these complexities is undoubtedly not an easy task," he added.

The President said unity and collective decision-making were essential to overcoming the country's current challenges. He said, "Therefore, above all, we need unity, understanding, a common language, and a common vision."

Pezeshkian also defended Iran's negotiating position, saying the country had not compromised its core interests during recent talks.

"The fact is that in none of the fourteen clauses of that understanding did we retreat from our rights, principles, national interests, revolutionary values, and beliefs. Not only were no concessions made against the country's interests, but upon careful examination of the provisions of the agreement, a major part of the achievements have been in favour of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and practically no clause can be found that has created a unilateral benefit for the American side," he said.

While reaffirming Iran's commitment to defending its interests, the President acknowledged that the country would have to bear the costs of that course.

"We have stood our ground in defending the country and the interests of the nation, and we have no doubts about this path, but at the same time, we must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this steadfastness," he said.

Pezeshkian also pointed to cooperation among former electoral rivals as an example of national unity, saying, "Ghalibaf and Zakani were our rivals in the presidential election, but today everyone is helping the government in the process of governing the country, and we sincerely appreciate this cooperation."

He said, "The most important need of the country is to maintain unity, cohesion, empathy, and common language among all elements of the system, and the government will do its utmost to strengthen this convergence."

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a post on X, questioned US military deployments in the region.

"Americans keep bringing new military equipment to the region and claim they're after stopping the war. They've bet on our intelligence being as brief as their own IQ," Ghalibaf said.

آمریکایی‌ها مدام تجهیزات نظامی جدید به منطقه می‌آورند و ادعا می‌کنند دنبال توقف جنگند. روی هوش ما اندازهٔ آی کیوی مختصر خودشان حساب کرده‌اند. ما در شناخت این آمریکایی‌بازی‌ها به مرحلهٔ استاد تمامی رسیده‌ایم و بر این اساس آماده شده‌ایم. اقدامات باید مؤید ادعاها باشد نه ناقض آن‌ها. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) July 20, 2026

"We've reached the stage of mastery in recognising these American games, and on that basis, we've prepared ourselves. Actions must confirm claims, not contradict them," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday revealed that Washington has recently transmitted messages to Tehran via third-party intermediaries, even as heavy fighting persists between the two factions.

Addressing a news conference in Tehran, the spokesperson confirmed the backchannel communications but refrained from disclosing specifics regarding the diplomatic notes.

"We have been informed by mediators. We have received messages, without going into details, but the main point is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Baghaei firmly pinned the blame for the current military flare-up on Washington, asserting that the responsibility for the recent escalation lies with the US. (ANI)

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