New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Petroleum of Iran arrived in Delhi for meetings related to energy cooperation among BRICS member states.

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Upon his visit on Wednesday, Paknejad said that Iran is ready to have relations in economic fields with India.

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"As you know, we have had historical relations between Iran and India for a long time, for centuries, as you know. And at the time being, I'm here for taking part in this session, BRICS, Energy Ministers for the members of BRICS. And I will see what we talk about in these sessions, bilateral sessions and totally in the conference. And we are now ready for all the relations we can have in economic fields with India, especially in India," he said.

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"After that I can comment to you about in this regard and the issues that we have talked about. And about the sanctions as you know we have a kind of waiver for 60 days and we are going on based on some issues that we have had agreed with Americans in this regard about the sanctions," he added.

During his visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Indian officials and representatives of the country's energy sector. Expanding bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, exploring investment opportunities, and exchanging views on the latest developments in the global energy market are among the main topics on the agenda.

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Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in meetings related to energy cooperation among #BRICS member states. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Indian officials and… pic.twitter.com/HwGNNRVBhP — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 24, 2026

Earlier, Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His Excellency Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on Tuesday evening in New Delhi following the conclusion of the Meeting of Heads of Security… pic.twitter.com/yJkt8Vy5uy — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 23, 2026

In a post on X, Iranian Embassy in India said, "His Excellency Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on Tuesday evening in New Delhi following the conclusion of the Meeting of Heads of Security Agencies and National Security Advisers of the BRICS member states." (ANI)

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