Iran: Israel to suffer ‘huge earthquake’ if Hezbollah joins war

Beirut, October 14

Iran's Foreign Minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the West Asia if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake”. Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon's Hezbollah group had taken all scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser said on Saturday hostilities with Lebanese Hezbollah in parallel with the Gaza war appeared to be restrained and warned the group not to take action that could lead to Lebanon's “destruction”.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 1,50,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel. The group, which has thousands of battle-hardened fighters who participated in Syria's 12-year conflict, also has different types of military drones.

Hezbollah fighters have been on full alert along Lebanon's borders with Israel following last Saturday's attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead. On Saturday, the Israeli military said an Israeli drone strike along the border with Lebanon killed a “cell” that was trying to infiltrate into Israel. — AP

Pro-Palestine march draws thousands

Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday to show their support for Palestinians and demand that Israel stop bombing civilians in the Gaza Strip as the latest Israel-Hamas war heightens tensions around the world. AP

#Earthquake #Israel