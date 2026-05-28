Kuwait says it faces missile, drone attack as shaky ceasefire in Iran war again challenged
The attack comes after the US said it carried out strikes again targeting Iran during the ceasefire
Advertisement
Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged.
Advertisement
Kuwait’s military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted.
Advertisement
Kuwait repeatedly came under fire from Iran and Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq during the war. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Advertisement
The attack comes after the US said it carried out strikes again targeting Iran during the ceasefire. Negotiations are ongoing over extending the ceasefire and trying to find a way to formally end the war that has shaken the Middle East.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement