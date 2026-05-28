Kuwait says it faces missile, drone attack as shaky ceasefire in Iran war again challenged

Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged.

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Kuwait’s military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted.

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Kuwait repeatedly came under fire from Iran and Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq during the war. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

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The attack comes after the US said it carried out strikes again targeting Iran during the ceasefire. Negotiations are ongoing over extending the ceasefire and trying to find a way to formally end the war that has shaken the Middle East.