Iran issues "formal protest" to UN aviation watchdog over US flight sanctions

Tehran [Iran], September 28 (ANI): Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has filed a formal protest with the UN aviation watchdog, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), against restrictions imposed by the United States on Iranian aviation, as Tehran pursues diplomatic and legal measures to restore suspended flight routes.

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization chief Abuzar Shiroudi on Monday told IRNA that the Iranian organisation, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, was using all available legal avenues to remove barriers and resume flight routes that had previously been in operation.

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Speaking to IRNA, Shiroudi said Iran's formal protest had been submitted to ICAO along with supporting documents detailing disruptions to flights caused by the restrictions.

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Since direct flights to Europe were restricted, Iran has relied on connecting services through regional airports, including Istanbul, as an alternative for passengers.

Shiroudi also said Iran had filed a complaint at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague over attacks on airports, aircraft and radars.

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According to IRNA, Shiroudi said that ICAO had ruled in Iran's favour, while the case at The Hague remained under review, with any compensation dependent on the court's decision.

He added that Iran was also pursuing the restoration of flights suspended by several countries and seeking explanations through diplomatic channels.

The move follows a sweeping US sanctions action announced on September 8 targeting Iran's aviation sector.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against 36 targets it accused of supporting Iran's aviation industry, including 27 Iranian airlines.

The US said the action was part of "Operation Economic Outcast" and was aimed at disrupting what it described as Iran's use of the aviation sector to move weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

"Under Operation Economic Outcast, we promised severe consequences for those providing financial lifelines to the Iranian regime," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.

"Today, we followed through on that promise with sanctions on companies that continue to support Mahan Air. Let this be a warning to anyone doing business with Iran's remaining airlines, all of which we sanctioned today: You are at risk of being cut off from the global financial system," Bessent added.

Alongside the sanctions, OFAC said it was suspending three Iran-related aviation authorisations, including those that allowed overflights and permitted non-US airlines to fly US-origin or US-controlled commercial aircraft into Iran. It said aviation safety-related requests would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The US Treasury also accused Iranian airlines of supporting the Iranian regime's activities and said the latest measures were intended to further isolate Iran's aviation sector from the global financial system.

Iran's latest diplomatic and legal measures come as the country seeks to restore flight connectivity affected by restrictions and disruptions, while continuing to pursue its complaints through international aviation and legal channels. (ANI)

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