Iran issues "serious warning" to Bahrain as tensions prevail in West Asia

Tehran [Iran], June 29 (ANI): An adviser to Iran's supreme leader has issued a stark warning to Bahrain, declaring that Tehran would strike the kingdom with intensified military force if provoked.

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Ali Akbar Velayati stated, "A serious warning is being given to the Bahrainis to know their limits and not play such games with their own fate, and not force Iran to adopt harsh decisions," according to a report by the semi-official Tasnim News.

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Iran targeted a US Navy base in Bahrain over Friday and Saturday, claiming that Washington uses military bases in the region to launch attacks on its territory. While Gulf nations deny the claim, Manama has condemned the latest attacks, saying they violated its sovereignty and undermined "opportunities for de-escalation and stability in the region".

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These developments come against the backdrop of a broader diplomatic breakthrough, as the United States and Iran have reached an agreement to cease reciprocal military strikes and restart diplomatic negotiations on Tuesday in the Qatari capital to address their ongoing dispute concerning the Strait of Hormuz, following a wave of intense cross-border hostilities that jeopardised a fragile ceasefire.

The severe escalation across the region followed successive waves of aerial bombardments across the strategic maritime corridor. Washington originally executed targeted operations against Iranian positions after alleging that Tehran breached the prior truce by striking merchant shipping, prompting Iran to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles and drones against American military bases situated in Bahrain and Kuwait, with both nations exchanging severe warnings regarding a broader confrontation.

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According to Axios, the two countries have now agreed to stop attacking each other and continue technical negotiations in Doha.

A senior US official told Axios, "We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," in reference to the suspension of active military engagements. Furthermore, a second US official noted that both sides would stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" while technical discussions continue on Tuesday.

The resurgence of open conflict originated from conflicting interpretations of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) ratified earlier this month to freeze the hostilities, with specific friction surrounding Article 5, which regulates transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the framework of the initial accord, Iran committed to making its best efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway, while the United States agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

During high-level discussions convened in Switzerland last week, the American delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, also agreed to establish a direct "hotline" between the US military and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to coordinate shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. US authorities, however, stated that the critical communication link remained non-operational due to Tehran's renewed demands that global shipping must formally coordinate its passage directly with Iranian forces.

These technical deliberations were initially slated to occur in Switzerland, with a primary focus on Iran's nuclear programme. However, the severe escalation prompted officials to shift the venue and reorient the diplomatic agenda entirely towards resolving the immediate crisis over the strategic waterway.

This development follows an official announcement from Iran confirming that it had cancelled Sunday's scheduled technical sessions, pointing to the recent American military strikes and asserting that Washington had failed to adhere to the core stipulations of the memorandum.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Mehdi Fazaeili, a member of the Office of Preservation and Publication of the Works of Iran's Supreme Leader, stated that the suspension of the dialogue was partly tied to verified access to financial assets. Fazaeili said, "For example, one of the reasons is checking if we have access to the unfrozen funds. If there is no access, then this condition has not been fulfilled." (ANI)

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