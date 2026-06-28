Iran lashes out at Italy for providing 'technical and logistical' support to US during war

Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on Sunday lashed out at Italy for claiming they never enabled the US for its war on Iran, but it provided 'technical and logistical' support.

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Baqaei called it a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of international law.

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In a post on X, he said, "This is a glaring contradiction and a fellacious argument aimed at evading responsibility for complicity in a grave internationally wrongful act: publicly denying any aid or assistance to the aggressors, while openly acknowledging the "technical and logistical" support that enabled and facilitated the unlawful American-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. Providing 'technical and logistical' support to the aggressors constitutes nothing less than a clear and direct contribution to the commission of an illegal war of choice -- a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of international law."

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This is a glaring contradiction and a fellacious argument aimed at evading responsibility for complicity in a grave internationally wrongful act: publicly denying any aid or assistance to the aggressors, while openly acknowledging the “technical and logistical” support that… pic.twitter.com/8CyqbMo5MP — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 27, 2026

Earlier, Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and clarified that Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of bases for war actions against Iran.

Tajani requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Ho parlato con il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano @araghchi. L’Italia non ha mai preso parte ad alcuna iniziativa militare e non ha mai autorizzato l’utilizzo delle basi per azioni di guerra contro l’Iran, nel rispetto più rigoroso dei trattati con gli Stati Uniti. Ho chiesto che… pic.twitter.com/9LC5ad7r9C — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 25, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of bases for war actions against Iran, in the strictest respect of the treaties with the United States. I requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating the passage of all Italian cargo ships still blocked. The reopening of the Italian embassy in Tehran is a strong signal of dialogue, also in view of the resumption of economic and cultural relations." (ANI)

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