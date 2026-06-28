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Home / World / Iran lashes out at Italy for providing 'technical and logistical' support to US during war

Iran lashes out at Italy for providing 'technical and logistical' support to US during war

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ANI
Updated At : 05:23 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on Sunday lashed out at Italy for claiming they never enabled the US for its war on Iran, but it provided 'technical and logistical' support.

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Baqaei called it a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of international law.

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In a post on X, he said, "This is a glaring contradiction and a fellacious argument aimed at evading responsibility for complicity in a grave internationally wrongful act: publicly denying any aid or assistance to the aggressors, while openly acknowledging the "technical and logistical" support that enabled and facilitated the unlawful American-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. Providing 'technical and logistical' support to the aggressors constitutes nothing less than a clear and direct contribution to the commission of an illegal war of choice -- a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of international law."

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Earlier, Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and clarified that Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of bases for war actions against Iran.

Tajani requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on X, he said, "I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of bases for war actions against Iran, in the strictest respect of the treaties with the United States. I requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating the passage of all Italian cargo ships still blocked. The reopening of the Italian embassy in Tehran is a strong signal of dialogue, also in view of the resumption of economic and cultural relations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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