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Home / World / Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei recalls stike on Minab school; urges legal action against US-Israeli "crimes"

Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei recalls stike on Minab school; urges legal action against US-Israeli "crimes"

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei criticised American and Israeli leaders for boasting of crimes committed against Iran and urged for pursuing legal cases in international and domestic courts against the deaths in Iran due to the conflict.

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In a series of posts on X social media platform as Iran marked the National Week of the Judiciary, Khamenei stated, "The confessions and even brazen boasting of some of the leaders of the US-Zionist enemy regarding these crimes, are indisputably an admission of crime, and these effectively pave the way for the vindication of the [Iranian] nation's rights that have been violated."

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Khamenei recalled the war crimes committed against Iran and the death of the Minab school girls in his message - urging legal action in both domestic and international courts.

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"Physical & psychological damages inflicted on each individual of the Iranian nation in the 2nd & 3rd Imposed Wars, from child killings & war crimes in Minab & Lamerd to attacks on medical centres, is each a legal file that must be pursued in both domestic & international courts... From murdering newborns to our dear elderly population - & above all, the martyrdom of the peerless, unique gem of our era, our magnanimous, mujahid Leader - is each a file among thousands of major legal cases that must be earnestly pursued in domestic & international courts," he said on X.

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