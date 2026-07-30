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Home / World / Iran Media: Rescue operation underway in Qeshm after US strikes, two children hospitalised

Iran Media: Rescue operation underway in Qeshm after US strikes, two children hospitalised

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ANI
Updated At : 09:58 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Qeshm [Iran], July 30 (ANI): Search and rescue operations are underway in Iran's Qeshm after a residential house was targeted in a strike, with two children rescued from under the rubble and shifted to medical centres, Iranian state media IRIB reported.

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The Director General of Crisis Management of the Hormozgan Governorate said relief operations were continuing following the strike on a residential house in the Chah-Tango neighbourhood of Qeshm.

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"So far, two children have been pulled out from under the rubble and transferred to medical centres, and efforts are ongoing to rescue three other members of this family," the official said.

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According to IRIB, the house was occupied by a family of five who were inside the building when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the sound of several explosions was reported in four cities in Khuzestan province -- Shadegan, Arvandkenar, Abadan and Ahvaz. More than seven locations in Ahvaz were reportedly affected by the sounds of explosions, according to IRIB.

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Two explosions were also heard in Bandar Abbas, with initial investigations indicating that they may have originated from areas surrounding the city.

Similar sounds were reportedly heard on the islands of Boumousi and Kish, as well as in the maritime area of Qeshm and the Strait of Hormuz.

According to initial speculation cited by IRIB, the sounds may have been linked to defensive activities by Iran's armed forces in the Strait of Hormuz, although authorities were investigating their exact origin.

The developments arise as US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have claimed to carry out a "heavy wave of strikes" against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran on Wednesday (local time), calling the action a response to attempted Iranian missile strikes on US forces in West Asia.

The strikes, completed at 10 p.m. ET on July 29, targeted IRGC military command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defence sites, and maritime capabilities, according to a CENTCOM press release.

The strikes aimed to "further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries," CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM said that the US action came a day after IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an "attempted surprise attack" on US forces based in West Asia.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," CENTCOM said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his threat of military action against Iran, stating that Washington plans to strike Tehran "very hard" and asserting that "it's our turn to hit them."

When asked during an Oval Office appearance about an earlier blast at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, Trump confirmed that he had received a briefing on the incident, adding that "it's going to be straightened out."

Directing further warnings at Tehran, the US President declared, "They know it's coming."

Trump further noted the possibility of future diplomacy, saying, "We'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point," prior to reiterating his warning of kinetic action. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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