Iran military condemns Trump’s "hostile" remarks against Tehran, calls them ‘tool for domestic propaganda’

Tehran [Iran], September 23 (ANI): Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya on Tuesday condemned US President Donald Trump’s remarks against Iran, accusing him of using threats and the UN platform to create insecurity and for domestic propaganda.

Iran’s military authorities said the US President’s statements were “merely a tool for domestic propaganda”.

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“The hostile statements & repeated threats by the US president against Iran, accompanied by the use of the UN platform to justify aggression, create insecurity and engage in piracy around the world, are, before being based on realities on the ground, merely a tool for domestic propaganda,” the statement said.

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This remark came shortly after Trump, while addressing the UN General Assembly, warned Iran of possible military action if a peace deal was not reached.

“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” Trump said.

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Trump also spoke about US naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, saying more oil was flowing through the waterway than at any point since the start of the war.

He also said Iran was waiting to see the outcome of the US midterm election before making a decision on a possible agreement.

“I want to thank the UN Security Council for voting overwhelmingly to pass a resolution condemning Iran's despicable terrorist attacks on commercial shipping. The United States Navy has recently escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, and more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war. We're taking 22, 25, 30, 32 and 37 ships out, respectively, every single day, every single night,” he said.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly has the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All".

"The high-level general debate is scheduled from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 in New York, featuring global leaders addressing critical international challenges alongside high-level meetings focused on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness. (ANI)

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