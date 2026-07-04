Iran mourns former Supreme Leader as millions gather in Tehran for funeral ceremony

Tehran [Iran], July 4 (ANI): Over 10 million people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, expected in Tehran for funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

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Iran's Embassy in India shared visuals from Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where large crowds gathered to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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People Gather at Tehran's Grand Mosalla to Bid Farewell to the Martyred Leader of the Revolution The funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has begun. pic.twitter.com/QhQQ9eNXiY — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 4, 2026

Earlier in the day, while delivering remarks at Mount Rushmore, US President Donald Trump said he will not bomb Iran for a week for the funeral.

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He said, "We knocked the hell out of Iran, they're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice people."

Governor of Bihar Syed Ata Hasnain, and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the funeral ceremony.

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He said in a post on X, "Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict."

Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/8EBq1LSOhZ — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) July 3, 2026

The crowds are projected to be the largest since Iranians took to the streets in December and January to protest living conditions in the country, as per New York Post.

Officials who were "afraid and weak" delayed services for months due to security concerns, experts said. The ceremonies coincide with July 4th celebrations in the US, as both countries teeter towards peace.

State funeral services were set to begin in the prayer hall of Imam Khomenei, who founded the Islamic Republic in 1979, before a funeral procession will leave on July 6. Scores of deaths were reported in stampedes at Khomenei's 1989 funeral, where as many as 10 million people gathered, as per the New York Post. (ANI)

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