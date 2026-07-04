DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Iran mourns former Supreme Leader as millions gather in Tehran for funeral ceremony

Iran mourns former Supreme Leader as millions gather in Tehran for funeral ceremony

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], July 4 (ANI): Over 10 million people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, expected in Tehran for funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

Iran's Embassy in India shared visuals from Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where large crowds gathered to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, while delivering remarks at Mount Rushmore, US President Donald Trump said he will not bomb Iran for a week for the funeral.

Advertisement

He said, "We knocked the hell out of Iran, they're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice people."

Governor of Bihar Syed Ata Hasnain, and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the funeral ceremony.

Advertisement

He said in a post on X, "Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict."

The crowds are projected to be the largest since Iranians took to the streets in December and January to protest living conditions in the country, as per New York Post.

Officials who were "afraid and weak" delayed services for months due to security concerns, experts said. The ceremonies coincide with July 4th celebrations in the US, as both countries teeter towards peace.

State funeral services were set to begin in the prayer hall of Imam Khomenei, who founded the Islamic Republic in 1979, before a funeral procession will leave on July 6. Scores of deaths were reported in stampedes at Khomenei's 1989 funeral, where as many as 10 million people gathered, as per the New York Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts