Iran moves beyond replicating weapons, develops indigenous missiles amid war with US: IRGC general Balali

Tehran [Iran], November 10 (ANI): Iran has moved beyond replicating existing weapons systems to independently developing advanced missiles capable of detecting and targeting enemy radar installations, Brigadier General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Balali, said. He highlighted Tehran's growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with the United States.

Speaking in an interview on the occasion of the IRGC Aerospace Force Day on Monday, Balali cited the Hormoz missile as an example of Iran's expanding domestic weapons development programme, Press TV reported.

He said, "The expansion of indigenous technical expertise had enabled Iranian specialists to design and manufacture new missile systems based on the operational requirements of the country's Armed Forces."

According to Balali, "Iranian experts have developed missiles capable of detecting and targeting enemy radar systems, citing the Hormoz missile as an example of Iran's growing ability to independently design and produce weapons rather than replicate existing technologies."

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His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with both sides continuing to exchange warnings over the ongoing military conflict and the future of diplomatic negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, issued a warning to Washington, calling on the United States to accept Tehran's seven conditions for ending the conflict in West Asia.

"The war against Iran has torn the U.S. government apart, but Washington is flailing like a desperate gambler - Stop playing. Stop making up news about imaginary negotiations. Do not deny the new order in West Asia - It is time to surrender to Iran's seven conditions," Rezaei told Iranian media.

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Iran's conditions reportedly include an end to hostilities on all fronts, lifting the US naval blockade, reopening shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, removing economic sanctions, releasing Iranian assets held abroad and ending interference in Iran's internal affairs.

The warning followed US President Donald Trump's remarks that a resumption of military operations against Iran was unlikely, although American forces remained prepared for further action if required.

On Monday, Trump announced that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait supported continuing the US-led blockade under the newly announced Operation Iron Gate.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained non-negotiable, while expressing optimism about diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. (ANI)

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