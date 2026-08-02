Iran names Saudi, UAE, Qatar and Israeli energy sites as targets if Trump orders new strikes

Tehran [Iran], August 2 (ANI): Iran has issued a threat of retaliation following reports indicating that US President Donald Trump is considering launching attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure, according to Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

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The news agency reported that Tehran has devised a comprehensive blueprint to target crucial energy facilities across the Middle East should the United States or Israel carry out fresh strikes.

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The warning comes as a US official told Axios that Trump is seriously contemplating strikes on Iranian energy targets, though no final decision has been taken.

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As per Tasnim News, the Iranian plan is designed to disrupt the oil and gas infrastructure of the Middle East if new attacks are carried out by the US or Israel.

The reported target list features Saudi Arabia's Ghawar oil field, which accounts for over 5 per cent of global oil supply, alongside the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which produce more than 7 million barrels of oil per day.

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In the United Arab Emirates, the facilities named in the report include the Zakum oil field and the Ruways refinery, which has a processing capacity of over one million barrels per day.

Iran's reported list also encompasses Qatar's North Field and Ras Laffan, which together account for approximately 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

Other sites cited in the report include Kuwait's Burgan oil field, which produces roughly two million barrels per day, Bahrain's Sitrah refinery and Al-Mihaj, as well as Israel's Leviathan and Tamar gas fields.

A senior Iranian security official, quoted by Tasnim News, said, "We have prepared a comprehensive plan to respond to any potential American recklessness."

The official additionally cited the 40-day war, claiming that Iran had bombed Qatar's most vital gas refinery and asserting that Trump later apologised on Truth Social.

The latest warning from Tehran follows reports that President Trump is weighing military action against Iranian energy infrastructure.

A US official told Axios that Trump is seriously considering launching strikes against Iranian energy and infrastructure facilities over the coming days, though final orders have not yet been issued.

According to the report, the proposed bombing campaign aims to pressure Tehran into accepting American terms in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The report further stated that the strikes could involve the Israeli military for the first time in several weeks, an escalation expected to trigger Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

The recent developments are taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel. (ANI)

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