Iran-Oman diplomatic engagement on Hormuz enters new phase, reports Iranian media

Tehran [Iran], August 5 (ANI): Talks between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz have entered a new phase, a top Iranian official told state broadcaster Press TV.

Advertisement

Press TV reported on Tuesday that continued Iran-Oman Hormuz talks reflect Tehran's diplomatic engagement.

Advertisement

The official further noted that the understanding with Oman on Hormuz is within reach if US stops interference.

Advertisement

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the official said that the talks revolve around a new corridor to secure passage of ships via the critical energy chokepoint.

"Iran-Oman talks revolve around new corridor that'll secure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz," the official said.

Advertisement

Press TV further noted that the official highlighted how the corridor in Hormuz will safeguard Iran sovereign interests as a littoral state.

The latest remarks come amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia region.

As developments follow, Qatar on Tuesday said that the efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran are in "very progressive stages", further noting that the drafts of a potential agreement are "being circulated", CNN reported.

Speaking on the conflicting statements being issue by the officials from Tehran and Washington about whether or not negotiations are underway, al-Ansari said, "We can confirm that the efforts are still ongoing with all the parties. We are looking towards a diplomatic resolution as we are speaking right now."

As per CNN, he said that there are "current efforts on the ground" to resolve the crisis that are in "very progressive stages."

Al Jazeera reported that Ansari underlined Qatar's call for de-escalation and dialogue, while adding that Doha supports Oman's mediation efforts and is hopeful that an agreement will be reached in the coming hours or days.

As per the report by Al Jazeera, Al-Ansari said that while no direct talks are happening, mediators are speaking to each other, adding that drafts of agreements are being passed around just as they have been since this conflict began in February.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday signalled a possible breakthrough in talks with Iran, saying that there is a chance that an agreement could be reached "today or tomorrow" to reopen the Strait and move towards a more normalised situation in the ongoing conflict. He made the remarks in an interview to CNBC.

"We've seen President Trump last week threatened what would have been one of the largest military campaigns since World War II against the Iranians. Because of that, we are in talks with the Iranians and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalised position in this conflict," Bessent told CNBC.

The positive turn towards diplomacy comes after Washington's slew of heightened rhetoric amid continued hostilities with Tehran.

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran is not interested in stoking regional conflict, while making it clear that the nation will uncompromisingly safeguard its sovereignty.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming that Washington paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iran to pursue diplomacy instead.

Claiming that negotiations were underway at Iran's request, Trump had said, "We are talking right now, we're talking and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called... they all wanted to give this a last chance."

Regional players in West Asia and the Gulf region are continuing with their efforts to thaw the tensions in the region and ensure maritime security in the strategically important Strait, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)