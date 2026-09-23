Tehran [Iran], September 23 (ANI): Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has approved provisions proposing new penalties for vessels that violate Iranian transit regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), as tensions surrounding the strategically important waterway remain high amid the ongoing conflict with the United States.

The commission approved Articles 13, 14 and 15 of the proposed “Strategic Action to Ensure Security and Development of the Strait of Hormuz” bill on Tuesday.

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As per IRNA, citing commission spokesperson Hassan Ghashghavi, the proposed legislation would establish penalties for vessels that fail to comply with Iranian transit regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, including the possible confiscation of part of a vessel's cargo and temporary detention of the ship.

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Under Article 13, authorities would be permitted, in addition to penalties under Article 5 of Iran's Islamic Penal Code, to confiscate 20 per cent of the violating vessel's cargo or recover its equivalent financial value, Ghashghavi said.

The offending vessel could also be temporarily impounded by Iranian maritime forces until the applicable penalties and fines have been paid.

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The bill also envisages specialised judicial mechanisms for enforcing the proposed regulations. Ghashghavi said the Judiciary would be required to establish specialised court branches staffed by judges and experts in maritime law and the international law of the sea.

Article 14 of the proposed legislation would impose domestic accountability on individuals and legal entities whose actions or negligence lead to the failure, delay or incomplete implementation of the law. Such violations would carry Grade 5 punishments under Article 19 of the Islamic Penal Code, according to IRNA.

A supplementary provision under Article 14 would also assert Iran's legal sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed framework would also place oversight of implementation with Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Under Article 15, the military high command would be required to submit comprehensive reports on implementation to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission every three months, either directly or through Iran's Ministry of Defence.

The legislation has not yet become law.

According to IRNA, the commission must first finalise the bill before it is sent to the full Parliament for a vote and subsequently considered by the Constitutional Council.

The parliamentary move comes as the Strait of Hormuz has become a prominent issue in the confrontation between Iran and the United States as the conflict in West Asia continues.

Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump spoke about US naval operations to escort oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and said the flow of oil through the waterway had increased during the conflict.

“I want to thank the UN Security Council for voting overwhelmingly to pass a resolution condemning Iran's despicable terrorist attacks on commercial shipping. The United States Navy has recently escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, and more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war. We're taking 22, 25, 30, 32 and 37 ships out, respectively, every single day, every single night,” Trump said.

Trump also warned that he could take military action against Iran if a peace deal was not reached, while saying he believed an agreement could ultimately be reached.

“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” he added.

The tensions were also reflected inside the UN General Assembly hall, where members of the Iranian delegation walked out as Trump began discussing US military operations against Tehran, according to Al Jazeera. The Iranian diplomats reportedly left the hall, with only a lower-level staff member remaining to follow the proceedings.

Against this backdrop, the proposed Iranian legislation places particular emphasis on regulating vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and establishing penalties for violations. (ANI)

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