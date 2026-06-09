Iran Parliament Speaker hails "national jihad" on 100th day of US-Israel attack, praises resistance against "ferocious wolves"

Tehran [Iran], June 9 (ANI): Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday praised the Iran's resistance and resilience, marking 100 days since the start of a "national jihad" on February 28 to preserve the nation's "lifeblood" from the US-Israel attack on the Islamic Republic.

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In a post on X, Ghalibaf lauded the Iranian people for standing firm during the 100 days period he characterised as a struggle to safeguard the nation.

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"One hundred days have passed since the national jihad that rose up to preserve the lifeblood of Iran. God's greetings upon you who warmed Iran's back, disheartened the enemy, and pulled the country from the jaws of ferocious wolves that had bared their teeth to force the submission of Islamic Iran," his post read.

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The Iranian Parliament Speaker said the efforts of the Iranian people had strengthened the country and frustrated its adversaries.

"Long live Iran, and long live the resistance of the great Iranian nation," he added in his post.

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Ghalibaf's remarks come after the conflict marked the 100th day on Monday, during which Iran traded direct fire with the US and Israel, putting the region's already fragile April 8-truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite an all-out regional war.

The latest round of multi-front kinetic actions included a strike on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed was the targeting of two Israeli bases.

The foundational breakdown of the truce originally escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday.

This initial action led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, ultimately triggering Monday's intense round of attacks and counterattacks.

This sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28. (ANI)

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