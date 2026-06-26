Iran pledges aid, expresses solidarity with Venezuelans in wake of deadly earthquakes

Tehran [Iran], June 26 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed solidarity with Venezuelans in the wake of two earthquakes that struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Araghchi said that Iran is ready to offer full assistance.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the earthquake in Venezuela. We extend our condolences to the Government and People of Venezuela, especially families of the victims, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. I.R.Iran stands in solidarity with Venezuelans and is ready to offer full assistance."

Advertisement

Deeply saddened by the earthquake in Venezuela. We extend our condolences to the Government and People of Venezuela, especially families of the victims, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. I.R.Iran stands in solidarity with Venezuelans and is ready to offer full assistance. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 25, 2026

Iranian Embassy in South Africa said in a post on X, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, as well as to our colleagues at the Embassy of Venezuela in South Africa. We pray to Almighty God to grant the injured and those affected by this tragic incident a swift recovery and full restoration of health."

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, as well as to our colleagues at the Embassy of Venezuela in South Africa. We pray to Almighty God to grant the injured and those affected by this tragic incident a swift recovery and full restoration… — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) June 25, 2026

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced on Thursday that the Department of War stands ready to support the Government of Venezuela.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "The Department of War stands ready to support the Government of Venezuela and the U.S. Department of State as it leads the U.S. Government's response to yesterday's devastating earthquakes. Our forces are prepared to move quickly, bringing the unmatched airlift, logistics, and operational capabilities of the U.S. military to help save lives and support the Government of Venezuela during this crisis."

The Department of War stands ready to support the Government of Venezuela and the U.S. Department of State as it leads the U.S. Government's response to yesterday's devastating earthquakes. Our forces are prepared to move quickly, bringing the unmatched airlift, logistics, and… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) June 25, 2026

President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast Rist said he is managing the urgent sending of humanitarian aid and the deployment of rescue teams to address the earthquake emergency.

In a post on X, he said, "I just spoke by phone with the Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to convey to her Chile's solidarity in the difficult times facing the Venezuelan people. We are managing the urgent sending of humanitarian aid and the deployment of rescue teams to address the earthquake emergency."

🇳🇱 Reactie van Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima op hevige aardbevingen in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/rLAHmm2FBp Acabo de conversar por teléfono con la Presidenta encargada de Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, para transmitirle la solidaridad de Chile en los difíciles momentos que enfrenta el pueblo venezolano. Estamos gestionando el envío de ayuda humanitaria urgente y el despliegue de equipos… pic.twitter.com/fWj3Jc3QYv — José Antonio Kast Rist (@PresidenteKast) June 25, 2026 — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) June 25, 2026 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, expressed condolences to the people of Venezuela for the devastating earthquakes that have affected the country. In a post on X, he said, "The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela for the devastating earthquakes that have affected the country. Our hearts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and all those who were impacted by the tragedy. Israel is evaluating the possibilities to provide aid to the Venezuelan people during these difficult times."