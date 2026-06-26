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Home / World / Iran pledges aid, expresses solidarity with Venezuelans in wake of deadly earthquakes

Iran pledges aid, expresses solidarity with Venezuelans in wake of deadly earthquakes

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 26 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed solidarity with Venezuelans in the wake of two earthquakes that struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday.

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Araghchi said that Iran is ready to offer full assistance.

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In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the earthquake in Venezuela. We extend our condolences to the Government and People of Venezuela, especially families of the victims, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. I.R.Iran stands in solidarity with Venezuelans and is ready to offer full assistance."

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Iranian Embassy in South Africa said in a post on X, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, as well as to our colleagues at the Embassy of Venezuela in South Africa. We pray to Almighty God to grant the injured and those affected by this tragic incident a swift recovery and full restoration of health."

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced on Thursday that the Department of War stands ready to support the Government of Venezuela.

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In a post on X, he said, "The Department of War stands ready to support the Government of Venezuela and the U.S. Department of State as it leads the U.S. Government's response to yesterday's devastating earthquakes. Our forces are prepared to move quickly, bringing the unmatched airlift, logistics, and operational capabilities of the U.S. military to help save lives and support the Government of Venezuela during this crisis."

President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast Rist said he is managing the urgent sending of humanitarian aid and the deployment of rescue teams to address the earthquake emergency.

In a post on X, he said, "I just spoke by phone with the Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to convey to her Chile's solidarity in the difficult times facing the Venezuelan people. We are managing the urgent sending of humanitarian aid and the deployment of rescue teams to address the earthquake emergency."

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