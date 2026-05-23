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Home / World / Iran praises Tulsi Gabbard's work after her resignation

Iran praises Tulsi Gabbard's work after her resignation

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ANI
Updated At : 05:25 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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Yerevan [Armenia], May 23 (ANI): The resignation of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) saw reactions from several US leaders, but it drew praise from an unlikely source: Iran.

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Iranian Embassy in Armenia on Saturday lauded Gabbard for speaking the 'truth' about Iran that US President Donald Trump was uncomfortable with.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "We wish Abraham a swift and complete recovery. You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated. It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and is a proxy for Israel. Best wishes."

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Trump confirmed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her post following her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of cancer.

Trump said that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.

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"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said.

Gabbard shared her resignation letter and said she feels it's imperative she stays by her husband's side.

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