Iran President Pezeshkian arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO summit, Shanghai Plus gathering

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, arrived in Bishkek, where he was received by Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Cabinet Chief, IRNA News Agency reported.

Advertisement

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian is visiting Kyrgyzstan to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states and the Shanghai Plus gathering.

Advertisement

Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the SCO summit as part of his visit, IRNA reported.

Advertisement

The Iranian President's visit comes as leaders and representatives of SCO member states gather in Bishkek for the summit and related meetings.

Pezeshkian is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and SCO Plus meeting.

Advertisement

During his visit, the Iranian President will hold bilateral meetings with several participating leaders, including PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Pezeshkian will also attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, IRNA reported.

Before his departure, Pezeshkian said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasised the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present at it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasising the ancient and civilised history of the countries of the region, the President stated: "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilisation go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilisation have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. PM Modi is visiting Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)