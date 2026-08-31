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Home / World / Iran President Pezeshkian to meet PM Modi during SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan: Iranian media

Iran President Pezeshkian to meet PM Modi during SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan: Iranian media

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], August 31 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and SCO Plus meeting, Iran's state-run IRNA News Agency reported on Monday.

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According to IRNA, Pezeshkian left Tehran for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to participate in and address the SCO summit and the SCO Plus meeting.

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During his visit, the Iranian President will hold bilateral meetings with several participating leaders, including PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

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Pezeshkian will also attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, IRNA reported.

Prior to his departure, Pezeshkian said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

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"This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasizing the ancient and civilized history of the countries of the region, the President stated: "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilization have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday, where he will participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. PM Modi is visiting Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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