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Home / World / Iran President Pezeshkian to participate in UNGA in New York amid conflict with US

Iran President Pezeshkian to participate in UNGA in New York amid conflict with US

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ANI
Updated At : 01:37 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], September 21 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New York on Tuesday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing the Islamic Republic amid ongoing conflict and tensions with the United States, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian a presidential official Abbasi told the agency that Pezeshkian is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly.

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During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and outline Iran's positions on international developments, particularly on the matter of the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran, IRNA reported.

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Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session.

The Iranian President is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with leaders and senior officials from several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

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Pezeshkian's programme in New York will also include meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as discussions with American elites and think tanks.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation will accompany the President during the visit.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will also be travelling to New York as part of the delegation, where he is expected to hold consultations on the latest regional developments.

IRNA also reported that the US government has denied visas to some members of the high-ranking Iranian delegation, including members of the President's media team, describing it as an unprecedented hostile action by Washington.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges.

The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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