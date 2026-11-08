Iran President Pezeshkian urges fuel conservation, cites impact of US-Israeli military aggression on gas production

Tehran [Iran], November 8 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the need for conserving and managing fuel consumption, particularly during the colder months, citing problems in the country's gas production caused by the military aggression of the "American-Zionist enemy" during the regional conflict in West Asia.

"Given the problems created for gas production in the country by the military aggression of the American-Zionist enemy, saving and managing fuel consumption is very important and necessary, especially during the cold months of the year," Pezeshkian said, according to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The Iranian President made the remarks during a field visit to the implementation of the neighbourhood-based and mosque-based governance plan at a mosque in southern Tehran.

During the visit, Pezeshkian emphasised the importance of public participation in addressing the country's challenges and said mosques could play a significant role in resolving problems faced by communities.

Advertisement

According to IRIB, the President stressed that the government should not remain indifferent to people's difficulties and called for greater involvement of local institutions in addressing them.

"If we can activate the country's mosques to help solve the country's problems, a large part of the problems we face today in different cities and neighbourhoods will be resolved," Pezeshkian said.

He also called on cultural, religious and social institutions to work together in a coordinated manner to identify challenges, formulate solutions and address people's concerns.

Advertisement

Referring to the initiatives undertaken at the mosque he visited, Pezeshkian said, "The good and useful steps taken in this mosque can be implemented as a model in other mosques in the country."

The Iranian President also referred to the economic difficulties arising from sanctions, economic blockade and what he described as military aggression against Iran, arguing that overcoming these challenges required collective efforts beyond the government.

"The government alone is not able to solve all these problems, but if the people support and help, we can neutralise the conspiracies and sinister plans of the aggressor enemies," he said.

Advertisement

Drawing parallels with the public support during the eight-year imposed war, Pezeshkian said the same spirit of cooperation between the people and the government could help the country overcome its present challenges.

"We in the government will do our best to utilise the participation and support of the people in the neighbourhood governance plan centred on mosques," he added.

Emphasising national unity and self-reliance, the Iranian President said the country had the potential to overcome its difficulties through collective determination and cooperation.

"We must believe in ourselves and join hands and work with unity and cohesion to succeed, solve problems, and overcome crises. It is the duty of all of us to solve the problems of the people," Pezeshkian said.

He further called for efforts to encourage confidence among the country's people and younger generation, urging them to work towards excellence while setting aside political differences.

"We must create the belief and conviction in the people and youth of the country that we can be the best and, by overcoming problems and regardless of political categories and factions, thwart the enemies in realising their goals and plans to create division in the country," he said.

Reiterating the need for energy conservation, Pezeshkian urged citizens to reduce their consumption of electricity and gas to ensure that industrial and manufacturing activities remained unaffected.

"We should all try to save energy, electricity, and gas so that manufacturing industries are not disrupted and the country's production is not damaged," he said.

He also called on mosques to lead by example in promoting responsible energy consumption and encouraging citizens to conserve resources.

"Mosques should be role models in managing consumption and encouraging people to save. Today's enemies are seeking to create dissatisfaction among the people, and we must all work together to thwart the enemies' conspiracy," Pezeshkian added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)