"Iran ready to take war wherever it will go": Foreign Minister Araghchi

Tehran [Iran], March 16 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said that the war in the Middle East must end in a way that all enemies must never think of attacking Iran again.

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Araghchi said that Iran would never hesitate to defend itself.

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"This war must end in a way that our enemies will never think to attack us again. I think they have learned a lesson by now and have understood what kind of nation they are facing. We will not hesitate to defend ourselves and are ready to continue the war wherever it is and take it to wherever it will go," he said.

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Tasnim News Agency quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed.

"We had given the necessary warnings to the countries in the region months ago. Having 60 percent uranium does not mean having an atomic bomb. The claim that Iranian drones might reach the western coasts of America could be a prelude to false-flag operations. The Strait of Hormuz has not been closed," he said.

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Baghaei said, as per Al Jazeera, that the Strait of Hormuz will not be open to any country seeking to strike Iran.

Baghaei said the passage of ships through the key waterway would take place under special conditions due to what he described as insecurity created by Israel and the US in the region, adding that Iran's armed forces control the passage and no country can use it to launch attacks on Iran.

He added that Iran, as a coastal country, has the right to take necessary measures in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure national security and prevent what he described as aggressors from misusing the waterway.

Baghaei said Iran has historically been the guardian of safe passage through the strait but blamed the US and Israel for creating the current conditions, as per Al Jazeera.

This come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where hostilities between Israel and Iran have raised concerns among global powers about the risk of a broader regional escalation. Iran and Israel have long been adversaries, with disputes spanning issues such as Iran's nuclear programme, regional security dynamics, and Tehran's support for armed groups hostile to Israel.

In recent years, international efforts have focused on preventing the conflict from escalating into a wider war while encouraging diplomatic engagement between Iran and major world powers. However, the situation has remained volatile, with periodic military exchanges and heightened rhetoric from both sides. (ANI)

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