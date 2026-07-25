Iran records first "peaceful night" following 13 days of US strikes

Tehran [Iran], July 25 (ANI): In a brief respite following nearly two weeks of intense military action, Iran reported an absence of overnight bombardment on Saturday, signalling an interruption to 13 consecutive nights of American military strikes. However, regional instability remains acute following the sharp escalation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour confirmed the pause via a post on X, stating, "Iran had a peaceful night."

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https://x.com/HKermanpour/status/2080922983468515726?s=20

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Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) did not immediately state the operational pause, breaking its previous daily routine of announcing fresh offensive actions over the prior 13 days.

Despite the overnight calm in Iranian territory, security alerts persisted across neighbouring Gulf nations. Saudi Arabian authorities activated warning sirens across the Red Sea provinces of Yanbu and Jizan, both critical hubs for oil infrastructure, citing a "potential danger" that was subsequently stood down.

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Similarly, defence systems in Bahrain triggered missile warning alarms early Saturday morning, though local officials confirmed no casualties occurred.

The fragile quiet comes after a delicate truce collapsed earlier this month. The initial hostilities, sparked by joint US and Israeli strikes against Iranian assets, intensified after Tehran was implicated in attacks on three commercial vessels attempting transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington subsequently launched strikes against scores of targets inside Iran, prompting Iranian forces to launch retaliatory barrages towards US-aligned Arab partner states.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor for global oil supply, remains the core flashpoint of the confrontation and was rendered largely impassable following Iranian strikes.

On Friday, American naval forces engaged a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman accused of attempting to break the re-established blockade on Iranian ports. Concurrently, Iranian forces launched strikes directed at Gulf Arab states maintaining defence alliances with the United States.

Adding to the maritime security crisis, Iran-aligned Houthi forces targeted two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in the Red Sea earlier this week, sparking renewed fears of a wider blockade along key commercial sea lanes.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen executed targeted retaliatory strikes against the Yemeni port city of Hodeida early Saturday.

Reflecting the worsening security landscape, American diplomatic missions across the Middle East issued advisories to US citizens on Friday, warning that commercial departure routes from the region could face severe restrictions.

Simultaneously, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) advised civilians in neighbouring states to maintain distance from facilities housing American military personnel.

Humanitarian tolls from the multi-front conflict continue to rise. According to figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed in Iran since the outbreak of hostilities.

Casualties reported elsewhere include 18 US service personnel, 24 civilians inside Israel, and additional civilian fatalities across various regional states.

Furthermore, combat along the northern front involving Iran-backed Hezbollah has resulted in over 4,000 deaths in Lebanon and 38 casualties among Israeli troops, highlighting that despite the overnight lull in Tehran, the broader regional arena remains highly volatile. (ANI)

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