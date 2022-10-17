Iran rejects Biden's support to protests as interference

DUBAI, October 16
Iran rejected as interference in Tehran’s state matters US President Joe Biden’s support to nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a news agency reported on Sunday.
Commenting on weeks of anti-government protests in Iran ignited by Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16, Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.
“On Saturday ... Biden interfered in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots ... In recent days, the US administration has tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, the agency reported.
The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...