Iran rejects Biden's support to protests as interference

DUBAI, October 16

Iran rejected as interference in Tehran’s state matters US President Joe Biden’s support to nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a news agency reported on Sunday.

Commenting on weeks of anti-government protests in Iran ignited by Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16, Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.

“On Saturday ... Biden interfered in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots ... In recent days, the US administration has tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, the agency reported.

The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — Reuters

